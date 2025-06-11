Electric Royal Enfield Himalayan ADV Spotted Testing In Ladakh

India's first ever fully electric ADV may not be far away from an actual launch. The photos that you see in this story are of the test mule of the electric Himalayan, spotted in Ladakh. And if we were to just go by the photos, then the motorcycle seems quite close to being production ready. The first electric concept of the Himalayan was showcased at EICMA 2023, called the Him-E and since then, the journey from being a concept to testing was done rather quickly .

The Royal Enfield Himalayan Electric stays true to the core of being an ADV and has few design similarities compared to the current Himalayan 450. Details like the tall vertical windscreen, round LED headlight, tank guards on either side and off-road biased Bridgestone Battlax tyres complete the ADV look. The gold-coloured bits such as the USD fork up front, SM Pro Platinum rims and the Ohlins monoshock at the rear. Yes, the test mule gets an Ohlins monoshock, which seems to be fully adjustable. Rounding up the off-road look is the single-piece seat which extends to where the fuel tank usually sits. The part that has us excited is the liberal use of premium components. One can also spot single petal discs on either end.

The battery pack is where the engine is supposed to be and together with the motor, it seems to be a stressed member on the Aluminium frame. The battery case seems to be made of Aluminium as well. The dashboard uses an Ecumaster unit, but that is most likely only for testing purposes. The final product may have a different instrument console. We expect the motorcycle to get a decent range of electronics like ABS, traction control and various riding modes.

Now, there are no details on the battery and motor capacity, range, charging times and other specifications but those will be revealed in due time. Also, the premium components seen here may not make it to the final production model either. But the fact that RE plans to launch the electric Himalayan in the next couple of years, right after the Flying Flea C6 and S6, seems quite exciting.

