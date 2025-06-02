Royal Enfield Continues With Sales Momentum In May'25, Retails 89,429 Units

Royal Enfield, the two-wheeler manufacturer, witnesses a 26 percent increase in sales in May 2025 compared to the previous year. This growth is mainly due to the success of its 350cc models, such as the Classic 350, Hunter 350, Bullet 350, and Meteor 350. The company also had a rise in exports during this period. In this article, we will examine the year-over-year (YoY) sales figures for Royal Enfield.

Royal Enfield Sales May 2025: YoY Sales Analysis

Royal Enfield, known for its popular 350 cc models, including the Classic 350, Bullet 350, Hunter 350, and Meteor 350, sold 76,492 units in May 2025, up from 59,852 units sold in May of the previous year. In the first two months of this financial year, Royal Enfield sold a total of 150,774 units in this segment, which is a 14 percent increase from 132,718 units sold during the same time last year.

Royal Enfield Classic 350

For motorcycles with engine capacities over 350 cc, Royal Enfield offers models like the Classic 650, the Scram 440, the Bear 650, Guerrilla 450, Shotgun 650, Himalayan, Super Meteor 650, Interceptor 650, and Continental GT. In May, they sold 12,937 units in this category, up 16 percent from 11,158 units in May of the year prior. In total, for April and May 2025, they sold 25,214 motorcycles, a 25 percent increase from 20,162 units sold during the same two months last year.

In May 2025, Royal Enfield sold 89,429 units globally, a 26 percent increase from 71,010 units in May 2024. In the first two months of the fiscal year, total sales reached 175,988 units, up 15 percent from 152,880 units last year.

Exports also grew in May 2025, with 13,609 units shipped overseas 82 percent increase from 7,479 units in May 2024. For April and May combined, the company exported 24,166 units, a 69 percent increase from 14,311 units last year.