Royal Enfield Clocks Over 1.13 Lakh Unit Sales In April 2026, Recording 31% YoY Uptick

Royal Enfield posted monthly sales of 1,13,164 motorcycles in April 2026. The company witnessed 31% growth over the same period last year against sales of 86,559 motorcycles. Royal Enfield kicked off the 2026-27 fiscal year on a confident note, with its domestic sales surging significantly in April 2026.

The brand sold 1,04,129 units in the domestic market, up from 76,002 units in April 2025, a robust 37% year-on-year growth. This strong home market performance reflects continued and growing consumer appetite for Royal Enfield motorcycles within India, underscoring the brand's deepening foothold in the mid-size motorcycle segment. However, Royal Enfield's export performance told a contrasting story. International shipments dipped to 9,035 units from 10,557 units a year ago, a decline of 14%.

April 2026 also marked a key milestone for Royal Enfield as it entered the electric mobility space with the launch of the Flying Flea C6. The model has received an encouraging initial response and represents the brand's first step towards its City+ electric mobility vision. The motorcycle blends retro-inspired styling with modern technology and is being introduced through a phased rollout, beginning with its first retail outlet in Bengaluru.

On the global front, Royal Enfield's brand strength continues to grow steadily. The company was ranked among the world's strongest automobile brands in 2026 by Brand Finance, reflecting increasing consumer trust and expanding international relevance. Its performance across key overseas markets remained stable, supported by new launches and a growing rider base.

In the domestic portfolio, the company expanded its Hunter 350 lineup with the introduction of a new Base Premium variant, along with additional colour options. These updates aim to strengthen the model's appeal among urban riders, building on its popularity since launch.

Royal Enfield also announced the Himalayan Base Camp - Ladakh Edition, a three-day experiential event scheduled for September 2026. The initiative is designed to bring together riders and outdoor enthusiasts through a mix of motorcycling and adventure-led activities in a high-altitude setting.

The Himalayan 450 continues to perform strongly in global markets, emerging as one of the best-selling motorcycles in its category. The model has seen consistent growth, supported by its updated platform and increasing demand across regions including India and Brazil.

Additionally, Royal Enfield expanded its lifestyle and merchandise portfolio with the launch of a Heritage Collection under its apparel segment. The company also introduced new variants in its scale model lineup, offering enthusiasts more collectible options inspired by its legacy designs. powered by the Sherpa engine and annual global sales surpassing 38,000 units this year. Royal Enfield Apparel launched a Heritage Collection and Expanded Scale Model Lineup Bringing the brand's rich legacy to life, Royal Enfield Apparel launched its Heritage Collection and the expansion of its Classic 500 scale model range. The Heritage Collection is a premium lifestyle line that translates Royal Enfield's 125-year history into contemporary apparel, blending archival design elements, thoughtfully chosen fabrics, and versatile silhouettes that reflect the brand's philosophy of craftsmanship and timeless utility.

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Complementing this, the brand has introduced two new colour variants: Medallion Bronze and Orange Ember, to its highly detailed 1:3 scale Classic 500 models. With nine colour options now available, these handcrafted miniatures, built using 964 individual parts, offer enthusiasts an authentic and collectible expression of Royal Enfield's iconic design language.

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Speaking about the performance for April 2026, B. Govindarajan, Managing Director - Eicher Motors Ltd. and Chief Executive Officer - Royal Enfield, said, "We have started the new financial year with strong momentum, setting the tone for an exciting and important year ahead. April 2026 was special for us as we took our first step into electric mobility with the launch of the Flying Flea C6 - which has received an overwhelmingly encouraging response. During the month our growing global brand strength was further affirmed as Royal Enfield was recognised as the world's third strongest automobile brand by Brand Finance. Internationally our key markets continue to perform well, driven by successful new launches, industry accolades and a growing rider community. With a robust pipeline of new products and brand initiatives, we are confident of maintaining the growth trajectory through the year."