New Honda Electric Motorcycle Teased Ahead Of September 2 Debut

Honda is all set to unveil its new electric motorcycle on September 2. Before the official event, the Japanese manufacturer has released a teaser on its UK social media handle showing the new electric two-wheeler. However, the teaser doesn't reveal much, as the bike is covered in camouflage. However, it looks like a rather evolved form of the EV Fun Concept showcased by the brand at the EICMA 2024.

The teaser released by the manufacturer also gives a sneak peek at the TFT dash of the motorcycle along with the LED DRL, a design very similar to the EV Fun Concept. Other design details revealed by the teaser include a rather sharp design for the LED turn indicators and a short tail, hinting at a rather sporty design.

Looking at the mechanical side, the bike gets a single-sided swingarm, USD front forks, and a rear monoshock. Along with this, the bike gets large rear disc brakes and what seems like 17-inch wheels wrapped in Pirelli Rosso 3 tyres. Furthermore, the brand has revealed a humming sound that seems to be from the electric motor, confirming the bike's EV powertrain.

If the electric motorcycle proves to be a production version of the EV Fun Concept, it will feature a fixed battery setup. As revealed by the brand earlier, it will be equivalent to a 500 cc motorcycle, hence giving a similar performance. If so, it might also receive rider aid features and the necessary technology to support its performance, including elements such as ride modes, traction control, and more.

At the previous EICMA, Honda announced that the EV Fun Concept aims to provide quiet and vibration-free journeys. It incorporates a range of Honda's motorcycle technologies that enhance smooth turning and braking. The Concept features a CCS2 quick charger, adhering to the same standards utilized by cars. The cruising range for the EV Fun Concept was estimated to be approximately 100 km, which is adequate for urban requirements.