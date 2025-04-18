Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 Spied Testing; New Details Emerge

The 'Himalayan' brand name has been its fair share of success, ever since it was first launched in 2016, from the 411 cc LS model to the new-gen 452 cc model, the Himalayan has seen quite a jump. Its next step in the ladder of evolution is going to be a new 750 cc model, with a parallel-twin engine. Now, spy shots of the Himalayan 750 have been spied earlier too, but this time around, we see more details emerging in the photographs.

Expect the 750 cc motor to make around 50+ hp and 60+ Nm, with the engine keeping its familiar smoothness alongside the increase in displacement. That means more power, more torque and better touring ability. The spy photos also give us an idea of how the motorcycle might look like and we believe it will look similar to the current Himalayan 450, which isn't a bad thing. The round LED headlight, tall windscreen, a semi-fairing and the thick tyres give a familial feel to the Himalayan 750.

The middleweight ADV seems to be underpinned by a dual-cradle frame and a bolt-on sub-frame. Now comes the interesting part! The test mule of the Himalayan 750 gets a 19-inch tubed spoke wheel up front and a 17-inch tubed spoke wheel at the rear. Tubeless wheels/alloy wheels could be offered at the time of launch. Also, this hints at the fact that the model is more of a road-biased touring machine than an out and out off-road ADV. Will RE offer a model with a 21-inch wheel and off-road oriented equipment? There is no clarity on that at the moment. We expect the bigger Himalayan to be significantly heavier than the 450.

The front end is suspended on USD fork, which do have adjustment knobs up top, but it could be just to find the right state of tune on the motorcycle. At the rear is a monoshock, with suspension travel of up to It will be a pleasant surprise if RE does offer adjustable suspension on the final motorcycle and that's because of its road-biased approach. Plus, the cost will go up too. There is a rectangular instrument console visible on the test mule, but that could be just for testing and RE might swap it for the console you see on the Bear 650.



Now, the motorcycle is still some time away from production and we are likely to see a global debut at EICMA 2025 but market launch is likely to be mid-2026. Expect prices to start at Rs. 4 lakh (ex-showroom).



Source: Motorrad Magazine