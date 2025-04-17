Royal Enfield Continental GT-R Will Be Company's First 750 cc Motorcycle

Royal Enfield has been testing multiple 750 cc models in the last few months like the Interceptor 750, Himalayan 750 and the Continental GT 750. But from what we gather, the Continental GT 750 will be the first 750 cc model to be launched, which is likely before the end of FY2026. The 750 cc engine platform has been codenamed 'R' platform and is based on the current 648 cc parallel-twin engine platform, which has been successful for Royal Enfield since it was first seen on the Continental GT 650 and Interceptor 650 in 2018. We expect the cafe racer motorcycle to make its debut at EICMA in November 2025.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Classic 650 vs BSA Gold Star 650; Which One Should You Buy

Now, the test mule of the Continental GT-R has been spotted testing already a few months ago and the café racer styling was in full view along with the full-fairing and sporty riding ergonomics, thanks to the clip-on handlebar and rearwards footpegs. The biggest draw was the twin disc brake setup at the front, which will offer better stopping power and is likely required since the parallel-twin engine will now have more output than the 648 cc unit which makes 47 hp and 52 Nm. Expect the 750 cc motor to make at least 7-10 hp more. The twin exhaust ports continue in the overall scheme of things.

Also Read: 750 cc Royal Enfield Continental GT Spied Testing

The motorcycle is likely to see the addition of a few new features, maybe in terms of electronic rider aids. The test mule also showed a circular instrument console, similar to the ones seen on the Himalayan and the Guerrilla 450. What is particularly interesting is that the test mule seems to get regular telescopic fork and twin shock absorbers, which isn't exactly top-shelf. But that could change in the final production model.

The current range of RE's 650 cc models are priced between Rs. 3 lakh and Rs. 4 lakh (ex-showroom). Now, we suspect that the 750 cc model range will be priced between Rs. 3.5 to Rs. 4.10 lakh, with some overlap of the current 650 cc range.

Source: Autocar India

Photo Credit: Rushlane