Royal Enfield Records 31 Percent YoY Growth In June'25, 88,045 Units Sold

Royal Enfield posted monthly sales of 88,045 motorcycles in July 2025, up 31 percent from the same month last year. The company exported 11,791 motorcycles during the month, up 95 percent as compared to 6,057 units exported during the same period last year.

Speaking about the performance for July 2025, B. Govindarajan, Managing Director - Eicher Motors Ltd., and Chief Executive Officer - Royal Enfield, said, "We are extremely pleased with the sustained demand momentum across our product portfolio. Our new range of motorcycles on the Sherpa 450 platform, and the new refreshed Hunter 350, are seeing excellent reception both in India and global markets. With a strong focus on product innovation, global outreach, and community engagement, we are confident of further consolidating our leadership in the mid-size motorcycle segment."

Category July YTD 2025 2024 Growth 2025-26 2024-25 Growth Domestic 76,254 61,208 25% 3,05,033 2,65,894 15% Exports 11,791 6,057 95% 48,540 28,278 72% Total 88,045 67,265 31% 3,53,573 2,94,172 20%

Royal Enfield concluded the 21st edition of its iconic Himalayan Odyssey on July 15, following an 18-day, 2,600-km ride through Ladakh, Spiti, and Zanskar. This year's journey saw 77 riders from around the world traverse scenic landscapes and challenging terrain, including a climb to Umling La, the world's highest motorable pass. The expedition continued to celebrate the spirit of exploration, resilience, and camaraderie that defines every Himalayan Odyssey.

Royal Enfield launched its new Off-Road Collection, a purpose-built range of premium riding gear designed for off-road and trail motorcycling. Crafted to offer enhanced safety, comfort, and style, the collection includes CE Class A certified Gravel Jackets and Trousers, MX Pro Gloves, the Defender Pro Base Layer, and the Escapade DS Edge Helmet, engineered to meet the demands of serious off-road riders.