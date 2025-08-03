Harley-Davidson Confirms Affordable Sprint Motorcycle To Debut In 2026

Harley-Davidson, the American motorcycle maker, is gearing up to bring a new motorcycle to its global portfolio. The brand has confirmed that the new offering, set to debut in 2026, will be an affordable entry-level motorcycle under the 'Sprint' nameplate. Harley-Davidson CEO Jochen Zeitz has also stated that the Sprint has been in work since 2021.

While the brand has not yet confirmed the unveiling of the motorcycle, it is liley to be showcased this year at the EICMA and other platforms. During the brand's recent investor meeting, Harley-Davidson's boss also said that the entry-level motorcycle will continue to be inspired by the heritage and spirit of the maker. It will also have rugged and fun appeal, like its other motorcycle. Talking about the price, Jochen Zeitz confirmed that the brand is planning to bring the new Sprint motorcycle under the USD 6,000 tag.

With this, the brand has also stated its aim to compete in a segment where the brand has never been before. However, Jochen is quite keen on minting good margins from this particular bike's sales and stated that the way it has been engineered will surely place it in the ideal margin yield.

Harley Davidson X440

While most of the details of the Harley-Davidson sprint motorcycle are under cover, the brand is expected to design it to target young customers, ditching the brand's 'mature' design statement. Also, Harley-Davidson is planning to introduce another unnamed bike as well as the sprint motorcycle.

Currently, Harley-Davidson offers 14 bikes in India, with the Harley-Davidson X440 being the entry-level motorcycle in the country, available at Rs 2.40 lakh (ex-showroom).