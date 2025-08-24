Royal Enfield Himalayan Electric Production Version Ready For Launch? Check Pics

Royal Enfield recently shared pictures of the Himalayan electric, also known as the Him-e, being tested in Ladakh. These images featured the motorcycle covered in camouflage, with the brand's top executives riding it. At that time, the pictures did not reveal the details of the motorcycle. Changing that, new images of the electric motorcycle have now surfaced online, showcasing multiple units that appear to be the production-ready version of the adventure bike. However, the brand is yet to make an annoucement regarding its launch.

Starting with the design, the Royal Enfield Him-e retains key elements from the concept showcased by the brand earlier. It comes with a new round LED headlamp paired with a short windshield and a strict adventure tourer design, which seems to be a manifestation of the Himalayan DNA. The bike gets a rather slim tank equivalent with shrouds on both sides with metallic protectors. It even sports a Royal Enfield badge.

With the adventure persona, the bike gets a single-piece seat to make things interesting; it has a dual-tone finish consisting of black and white with the Royal Enfield logo embroidered in the seat. Furthermore, the seat appears to be connected to soft-touch materials on the tank, featuring yellow stitching.

Another important design element is the presence of aerodynamic design over the area housing the battery and other mechanical elements. This is likely to be made of aluminium to control the weight of the machine, a design detail that seems to be inspired by the Flying Flea C6. Apart from that, the bike also features golden front forks, complemented by golden-spoke alloy wheels. These units are wrapped in off-road tires.

Looking at the cycle parts, the bike gets USD forks at the front, while the rear end is not visible; it will likely have a monoshock. The stopping power comes from disc brakes at both ends. Another notable element seems to be a double-sided swingarm. Furthermore, the brand seems to have placed two units of battery packs at the front end.

While the exact details are not known, an earlier report suggests that Royal Enfield Him-e will come with a 14 kWh battery pack. It will be paired to a 74.5 kW (100 hp) electric motor, making it the most powerful motorcycle of the brand. Meanwhile, the range is expected to be around 200-250 km.

In terms of features, the Royal Enfield Him-e seems to have a new screen, which is different from the round unit offered on the ICE counterpart. It is also expected to have more features compared to the petrol-powered version on sale. The list might include multiple ride modes (Zen, Off-Road, Tour, and Rally), switchable ABS, navigation, connectivity features, and more.