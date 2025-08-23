Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Updated With New Colour; Check Pics, Price

Royal Enfield has added a new paint scheme to the Guerrilla 450. The motorcycle with updated paint, called Shadow Ash, was unveiled at the brand's GRRR Nights X Underground event in partnership with Tapaswi Racing in Pune. The bike with this dual-tone paint will be sold at a starting price of Rs 2.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Based on the recent announcement by the manufacturer, it will be available in both the Dash and the Tripper Dash variants of the motorcycle.



Diving into details, the new paint scheme consists of an olive green tank complemented by blacked-out detailing. As per the brand, this is aimed at enhancing the motorcycle's muscular design. Apart from that, the bike is available in Brava Blue, Yellow Ribbon, Gold Dip, Playa Black, Peix Bronze, and Smoke Silver colour options.

The bike is still available starting at Rs 2.39 lakh (ex-showroom). It also continues to have the same powertrain. In other words, it is equipped with the same liquid-cooled, 452 cc ‘Sherpa 450' engine used in the Himalayan model. In the Guerrilla 450, it produces 40 hp at 8,000 rpm and 40 Nm at 5,500 rpm, although Royal Enfield notes that the tuning and gearing are adjusted to fit the character of the Guerrilla.

The bike is supported by 43 mm telescopic front forks offering 140 mm of wheel travel and a mono-shock at the back with a travel of 150 mm. For braking, it features a 310 mm ventilated disc with a double piston caliper in the front and a 270 mm single disc at the rear with a single piston. To enhance safety, the manufacturer also provides dual-channel ABS. The bike holds the ground using 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped in CEAT tyres sized 120/70 R17 (front) and 160/60 R17 (rear).