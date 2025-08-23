Eurogrip Eyes Superbike Tyre Launch In India By 2027

Eurogrip is expanding its presence in the global market, targeting multiple-fold growth. This comes on the back of the brand's achievement of becoming the first Indian tyre manufacturer to secure OE fitment exports to Europe and marking its presence in multiple Asian markets. Along with this, the brand has announced the diversification of its portfolio with plans to enter the high-performance two-wheeler category with the launch of its first superbike tyre.



The new tyre will sit atop the brand's line of two-wheeler offerings. The position is currently held by the Roadhound, which comes with 160-section or 180-section options for the rear and 120-section front. However, the portfolio doesn't have a 190-section tyre for sport touring motorcycles, yet. Once launched, the tyre is likely to undercut its competitors, from more established competitors like Pirelli, Michelin, and Metzeler.

While the exact date has not been announced yet, the brand plans on launching it by 2027. Before its launch, the tyre will be showcased at EICMA. Presently, the superbike tire is under development and will use the brand's patented technology called Quadrazone Tech. Along with the road-legal tires, the automaker plans on introducing slicks, which will be exclusively used for OMC.



Eurogrip's strategy for growth is supported by strong manufacturing capabilities. The company runs production facilities that can produce around 36 million tyres per year at its plants in Madurai and Uttarakhand. This aids the brand's capacity to fulfill both domestic and international demand without the need for immediate expansion.



Apart from Europe, the brand sells two-wheeler tyres in the United States for cruisers, enduro motorcycles, and scooters. The operations on American soil began in Miami and will be followed by expansion in Florida and Texas. During a media interaction, the executives of the brand also announced that they have received OE approvals from BMW.