TVS Orbiter Electric Scooter To Debut In India On August 28

TVS Motor has officially announced the launch of a new electric scooter in the Indian market on 28 August, 2025. The electric scooter will likely be called the TVS Orbiter, a name that the brand had trademarked earlier. The letter 'O' in the teaser further confirms the hypothesis. Once launched, it is expected to be the most affordable model of the brand and will sit below the iQube in the homegrown manufacturer's lineup.

The current electric two-wheeler lineup of the brand consists of the iQube, which comes priced between Rs 1 to Rs 1.59 lakh (ex-showroom). However, this new model is expected to have a relatively lower price tag, helping the brand cover a wider consumer base. It will likely compete against models like the Ola S1X, Vida VX2, and the lower variants of the Bajaj Chetak.

Also Read: Bajaj Auto: Chetak EV Supplies resume, Enough Supply Of Rare Earth Magnets

While the details of the model are not yet known, the new electric scooter is expected to have a rather minimalistic design while maintaining a contemporary appeal. With all of this, it might get a hub-mounted motor, but with a relatively smaller battery pack. Furthermore, the feature list might be relatively smaller to maintain a lower price range.

Currently, TVS offers the options of 2.2 kWh, 3.1 kWh, 3.5 kWh, and 5.3 kWh battery packs with the iQube. The biggest battery pack offers an IDC range of 212 km on a single charge. The smallest battery pack has a claimed range of 94 km on a single charge. It also comes packed with features like a touchscreen dashboard, connectivity features, and more. All of these factors contribute to its popularity in the country. Chances are, some of these things will be carried forward to the new model.