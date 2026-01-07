Ather 450X Gets Cruise Control Feature In Latest OTA Update

Ather Energy has introduced its new Infinite Cruise system on the 450X electric scooter, expanding its range of software-driven features across the product lineup. The feature was first launched on the Ather 450 Apex in August 2025 and is now being deployed to 450X models through over-the-air (OTA) updates. It will come as a standard feature on newly produced units.

The brand says that the Infinite Cruise is positioned as a reimagined version of conventional cruise control. It is engineered for urban riding conditions rather than highway use. Unlike most cruise systems designed to maintain high-speed cruising, Ather's implementation caters to Indian city environments where scooters frequently operate below 30 kmph, managing dense traffic, uneven road surfaces, and varied speed requirements.

Ather Energy explained that Infinite Cruise differs from traditional systems by maintaining persistent activation even when the rider brakes or accelerates. Instead of disengaging entirely, the system recalibrates to the scooter's new speed automatically, eliminating the need for repeated re-engagement. This mechanism is intended to reduce throttle fatigue and maintain smoother control in stop-and-go traffic.

The system functions across a speed range of 10 to 90 kmph and integrates three key modes: CityCruise, Hill Control, and Crawl Control. CityCruise adjusts the vehicle's pace based on traffic flow, while Hill Control maintains steady speeds on inclines and descents, using Ather's Magic Braking Algorithm for regenerative braking adjustments. Crawl Control, on the other hand, provides stability at very low speeds, particularly on rough or uneven terrain. It is supported by Multimode Traction Control, enhancing grip on slippery road surfaces.

According to the company, the Infinite Cruise update will be rolled out to about 44,000 Ather 450X owners who purchased their scooters after January 1, 2025. The backward compatibility was enabled through product planning and hardware decisions taken during the 2025 450 series' development.