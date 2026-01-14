New Bajaj Chetak C25 Launched In India At Rs 91,399; Offers 113 Km Range

Bajaj Auto has launched the new Chetak C25 electric scooter in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs 91,399 (ex-showroom). The latest electric scooter in the Chetak family comes with a few design elements setting it apart from its bigger sibling.

In terms of design, the electric scooter brings the same appeal as its predecessor with a neo-retro vibe. It continues to have a horseshoe LED headlamp and a rather simple apron with a few contours, adding to its minimalistic appeal. The side panels follow the same pattern with a new graphics added into the mix, while the rear end now gets a new taillight.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Bullet 350, Continental GT 650 To Be Soon Available In BGMI Mobile Game

With all of it, it is the only electric scooter in the Indian market that comes with a metallic body. It offers consumers 25 liters of boot space and 650 mm of full-length seat. All of this is complemented by the presence of six colours: Racing Red, Misty Yellow, Ocean Teal, Active Black, Opalescent Silver and Classic White.

The Chetak C25 comes equipped with a color LCD display. The list of features for the electric two-wheeler include smartphone connectivity, providing call and SMS notifications, turn-by-turn navigation, and music controls. The list of features also includes Hill Hold Assist. Becasue of this, the scooter is claimed to climb a 19% gradient with two people on board.

Also Read: Honda Unveils New 'H Mark' Logo For Upcoming Hybrids And EVs

The new Bajaj Chetak C25 is powered by a floorboard-mounted 2.5 kWh battery pack powering a 2.2 kW electric motor, which offers a range of 113 km on a single charge. Once drained, the battery can be charged from 0 to 80 percent in 2 hours and 25 minutes.

The scooter is equipped with a 750W off-board charger, which is said to fully charge it from 0 to 100 percent in less than 4 hours. Beneath its skin, the scooter features a hub-mounted motor, along with a telescopic front fork and dual rear shock absorbers.