Honda Unveils New 'H Mark' Logo For Upcoming Hybrids And EVs

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has unveiled a redesigned "H" emblem that will serve as the new symbol for its automobile division. First introduced in 1963, the iconic mark has long represented Honda's cars and related business activities, evolving through multiple design updates over the decades. The latest iteration reflects a modernized approach, aligning with Honda's current styling philosophy while preserving the heritage of the brand. By refreshing the emblem, Honda aims to reinforce its identity in a rapidly changing automotive landscape, ensuring the symbol continues to resonate with customers and remains relevant for future generations.

The H mark design was refreshed in conjunction with the development of next-generation EVs, including the Honda 0 Series, which are being developed with the determination to "create new EVs from 'zero' by going back to the starting point of Honda as an automaker." Honda refreshed the H mark design to express its commitment to the transformation of the company as well as its corporate attitude of going beyond the origin of Honda and constantly pursuing new challenges and advancements. The new design expression, like two outstretched hands, represents the commitment of Honda to augment the possibilities of mobility and sincerely serve the needs of the customers of the Honda automobile business.

The new H mark is scheduled to be applied to next-generation EVs and next-generation hybrid-electric (HEV) models, starting with the models to be introduced to the market in 2027 and beyond.

Moreover, Honda will expand the use of the new H mark to represent Honda's automobile business as a whole, including not only automobile products but also other customer touchpoints such as dealership locations, communication initiatives, and automobile motorsports activities.

The automobile market is currently undergoing a major transformation with electrification and the application of intelligent technologies. The new H mark will represent the "second founding", which Honda is pursuing with strong determination to lead the way during this period of transformation by offering new value that goes beyond customer expectations with cutting-edge technology and ideas without being bound by conventional ideas, practices, and ways of doing things.