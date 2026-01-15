Bajaj Chetak C25 Vs TVS iQube Vs Vida VX2 Comparison: Price, Specs, Range And More

Bajaj Auto has introduced the new Chetak C25 electric scooter in India, priced from Rs 91,399 (ex-showroom). The latest addition to the Chetak lineup features distinctive design elements that distinguish it from its larger sibling. With its arrival, the Bajaj Chetak C25 goes against the likes of the TVS iQube and the Vida VX2 Go in the Indian market. Here's a comparison between the three electric scooters that might help you make an easy decision.

Bajaj Chetak C25 Vs TVS iQube Vs Vida VX2: Battery And Range

The new Bajaj Chetak C25 is powered by a floorboard-mounted 2.5 kWh battery pack, which powers a 2.2 kW electric motor. This setup offers a range of 113 km on a single charge. Once drained, the battery can be charged from 0 to 80 percent in 2 hours and 25 minutes.

Bajaj Chetak C25

The TVS iQube (standard variant) derives its power from a 2.2 kWh battery pack, which claims to deliver a range of 94 km on a single charge. The power bank takes 2 hr 45 minutes to charge from 0-80%.

TVS iQube

The Vida VX2 Go is equipped with a 2.2 kWh battery pack, delivering an IDC-certified range of 92 km per charge. Charging from 0-80% takes just 62 minutes with a fast charger, while an AC charger completes the same in 2 hours and 41 minutes.

Bajaj Chetak C25 Vs TVS iQube Vs Vida VX2: Price

The Bajaj Chetak C25 has been launched in India at Rs 91,399 lakh (ex-showroom). Meanwhile, the prices of the TVS iQube start from Rs 94,434 (ex-showroom). The Vida VX2 Go (2.2 kWh) is available at a price tag of Rs 73,850 (ex-showroom) and Rs 44,990 with BaaS.

Vida VX2