Omega Seiki Mobility Launches Vextra Electric Scooter, Priced at Rs 1 Lakh

Omega Seiki Mobility has introduced the OSM Vextra, its inaugural high-speed electric two-wheeler, priced at Rs 99,900, as the company diversifies from commercial vehicles into the personal mobility arena. This electric two-wheeler marks a significant transition for the firm, which had primarily concentrated on commercial electric vehicles until now. It is a new, cost-effective, high-performance electric vehicle from the manufacturer.

The scooter features a 3.5-inch color LCD that displays real-time information on battery charge and distance remaining. Other highlights include USB charging, reverse parking assistance, and optional GSM connectivity.

The OSM Vextra reaches a maximum speed of 70 kmph and offers a practical riding range over 110 km per charge, making it suitable for urban commuting. The charging duration is four hours for 0-80 percent, while achieving a full charge takes approximately five hours using a home charger.

The scooter includes three riding modes: Eco, City, and Sports, and features a 3.5-inch color LCD that indicates charge status, speed, and remaining distance. Additional amenities consist of USB charging, reverse parking assistance, and the option for GSM connectivity. The vehicle can tackle slopes of up to 12 degrees and charges from 0 to 80 percent in four hours.

Omega Seiki Mobility intends to market the Vextra through a network of more than 200 dealerships located in Tier I, II, and III cities across India. The firm has also revealed intentions to export the vehicle to markets in Africa.

The manufacturing plant in Faridabad has an annual production capacity of 25,000 units specifically for the Vextra. The company has expressed interest in launching an electric motorcycle aimed at the Middle Eastern and African markets in the future.