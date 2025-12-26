Year-Ender 2025: Top 3 Scooter Launches Of The Year

Scooter enthusiasts had plenty to celebrate in 2025, with three standout launches redefining style, performance, and practicality. From electric innovation to rugged touring capability, these models showcased how the segment continues to evolve for modern riders. Here are the top three scooters that made headlines this year.

Kinetic DX EV

A tribute to the classic Kinetic Honda DX scooter of the 1980s and 1990s, the reimagined, fully electric model is offered in two versions: DX and DX+, priced at Rs 1,11,499 and Rs 1,17,499 (both ex-showroom), respectively.

The latest Kinetic DX features a hub-mounted electric motor with a peak output of 4.8 kW, powered by a 2.6 kWh LFP battery located beneath the floorboard. This configuration enables the scooter to reach a top speed of 90 kmph, while providing a claimed range of 102 km for the base model and 116 km for the higher variant on a single charge.

Kinetic DX EV

Hero Xoom 160

The Hero Xoom 160 boasts a rugged design, characterised by its muscular bodywork, tall windscreen, and single-piece seat, complemented by a unique dual-chamber LED headlight. Customers have the option to purchase a taller windscreen and a touring box as accessories. This maxi scooter has a length of 1983 mm, a width of 772 mm, and a seat height of 787 mm. The Hero Xoom 160 provides a ground clearance of 155 mm. In the Indian market, it is available in four colour options: Matte Rainforest Grey, Summit White, Canyon Red, and Matte Volcanic Grey.

Hero Xoom 160

Powering the Hero Xoom 160 is a 156 cc liquid-cooled engine that generates 14.6 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 14 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm, paired with a CVT automatic transmission. With a weight of 142 kg, it offers a fuel efficiency of approximately 40 km per litre. With all of this, the scooter is a suitable rival to the Yamaha Aerox 155 on sale in the country.

The prices of the Hero Xoom 169 begin from Rs 1.36 lakh (ex-showroom).

Vida VX2

The Hero Vida VX2 gets a 2.2 kWh and a 3.4 kWh battery pack variant. The Vida VX2 Go gets a smaller battery pack, which claims a range of up to 92 km. The other variant, that is the Vida VX2 Plus, gets a 3.4 kWh power unit, capable of delivering a range of up to 142 km on a single charge.

Vida VX2

The Vida VX2 comes in variants, VX2 Plus and VX2 Go, available at Rs 57,990 and Rs 44,990, respectively, with BaaS. However, the variants cost Rs 94,800 and Rs 73,850 without BaaS (all prices ex-showroom). Hero Vida VX2 BaaS plan starts from Rs 0.96/km.