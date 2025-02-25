Eurogrip Launches Two New Variants Of Trailhound Tyres In India

Eurogrip is one India's leading two and three-wheeler tyre manufacturer and the company recently announced the launch of two new variants of its Trailhound range - the Trailhound SCR and Trailhound STR. The SCR range is meant for modern classic motorcycles, roadsters, café racers and the likes while the STR range caters to middleweight and full-sized adventure motorcycles. The SCR range features a radial structure with a 0-degree steel belt that claims to offer better control on the road. The tyres have an X-ply construction with increased lateral stiffness that is said to offer better resistance against bumping.

The variable radius profile for contour steepness on the SCR range of tyres, with different angles to optimise contact patch size and shape according to the motorcycle position whether it is straight, mid-lean or fully leaned. The knobby pattern has been carefully designed to ensure excellent asphalt performances coupled with traction on light off-road such as gravel, dirt, stone paving and even broken tarmac.

V. Sivaramakrishnan, Chief Technology Officer, TVS Srichakra Ltd said, "Art and science are at work while we design tyres with global technology, as both tread pattern design as well as material composition have a great impact on performance - Trailhound is a true testament to this. Trailhound SCR tyres have 80/20 on-off capabilities, and the tread pattern is designed to improve water drainage and traction on gravel roads, while retaining excellent stability and comfort on tarmac. The 90/10 tread pattern design of Trailhound STR boosts water dispersal, wear uniformity and traction on gravel and light off-road terrain."

In addition to the features found on the SCR tyres, the STR range gets a quadrazone multi-compound that helps in offering better efficiency, stability and grip. The STR range has 80 per cent silica content which increases grip on cold and wet tarmac.