Ceat Launches SportDrive Range Of Tyres; Caters Luxury And Performance Car Space

Ceat, the tyre manufacturing company, announced the launch of three advanced tyre innovations for its SportDrive range, further strengthening its presence in the ultra-high performance and luxury four-wheeler segment. With these launches, Ceat became the first Indian tyre manufacturer to produce Run-Flat tyres and 21-inch ZR-rated tyres capable of handling speeds greater than 300 KMPH with CALM Technology, marking a significant milestone in India's automotive manufacturing capabilities.

During the occasion, Mr. Arnab Banerjee, MD and CEO, Ceat, said- "Under the new SportDrive range of tyres, Ceat with the launch of ZR-rated tyres, CALM Technology and Run-Flat tyres, strengthens its position as a premium, technology-driven brand. These innovations reflect our commitment to enhancing safety, comfort, and performance for luxury and high-performance vehicle owners. We are proud to be the first Indian company to introduce Run-Flat Tyres, reinforcing our leadership in the four-wheeler tyre segment."

Ceat's new premium tyre range will be available across key markets including Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Pune, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Bangalore, Tamil Nadu, Coimbatore, Madurai, Kerala, Hyderabad, Guwahati, and Ahmedabad from April. The Run-Flat Tyres are priced at 15000/- to 20000/-, while the 21-inch ZR-rated Ultra-High-Performance CALM Technology tyres are priced at 25000/- to 30000/-.



Mr. Lakshmi Narayanan B., CMO at Ceat, commented- "Ceat's latest innovations are a testament to our relentless pursuit of excellence in tyre engineering. The new range of SportDrive with Run-Flat Tyres and ZR-rated tyres with CALM Technology have been rigorously tested at our state-of-the-art facilities in Germany, blending our rich Italian heritage with precise German engineering to deliver tyres that meet the exacting standards of luxury vehicle owners worldwide."

The Ceat's ZR-rated 21-inch tyres establish the brand's expertise in high-performance mobility. Designed to withstand speeds exceeding 300 kmph, these ultra-high-performance (UHP) tyres cater to luxury vehicles, offering better grip, control, and stability at extreme speeds. The CALM Technology of the tyre, significantly reduces in-cabin noise, enhancing passenger comfort and ensuring a quieter, more enjoyable ride.Also, Ceat's Run-Flat Tyres (RFT) allows vehicles to continue at a considerable speed even after a puncture, ensuring enhanced security and reliability for high-end sedans and SUVs.