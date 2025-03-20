Advertisement

Volkswagen Golf GTI, Tiguan R-Line Listed On India Website

Volkswagen Golf GTI and Tiguan R-Line have been listed on the official India website of the brand.

Read Time: 2 mins
Volkswagen Golf GTI, Tiguan R-Line Listed On India Website
Volkswagen Tiguan R Line
Volkswagen is all set to launch a hot hatchback and a rather performance-oriented version of an SUV on sale in the Indian market. Specifically, the German manufacturer has announced that it will launch the Golf GTI and the Tiguan R-Line in the market. Before the event, both the models have been listed on the Indian website. While the launch date of the Tiguan R-Line is confirmed for April 14, the date for the hatchback is still to be confirmed. Before that, here are the details of both the models.

Volkswagen Golf GTI

Presently in its eighth iteration, the Volkswagen Golf GTI boasts a sporty appearance similar to the version available in the global market. This is further enhanced by unique design for the alloy wheel designs, black accents on the front bumper, and a single-exit exhaust. Additionally, the GTI badge has been placed on the front doors.

The Volkswagen Golf GTI is equipped with a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that delivers 261 hp and 370 Nm of peak torque. This engine pairs with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission that sends power to the front wheels. The hatchback is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.9 seconds, with a top speed capped at 250 km/h.
Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line

The Volkswagen Tiguan R Line takes the appeal of the Tiguan up a notch by adding sporty design elements. This is evident in the sportier front and rear bumpers. The addition of a rear spoiler and side panels further enhances its look. Furthermore, the vehicle is fitted with new headlamps connected by an LED light strip, larger 19-inch alloy wheels, and is 30 mm longer than the previous generation, although the wheelbase remains unchanged.

Built on the MQB Evo platform, the India-specific Volkswagen Tiguan R Line is projected to be equipped with a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine tuned to generate 265 hp. It will connect to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission that drives an all-wheel drive system.
