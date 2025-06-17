Volkswagen Golf GTI Edition 50 Sets Record At Nurburgring

Volkswagen has introduced a new model in its production lineup with the Golf GTI Edition 50, celebrating the 50th anniversary of its iconic hot hatch badge. The near-production version, driven by Volkswagen test and race driver Benny Leuchter, completed a lap of the full 20.8 km Nurburgring Nordschleife in an impressive 7 minutes and 46.13 seconds. On a slightly shorter 20.6 km layout, excluding the T13 grandstand run-off, the car recorded an even faster time of 7 minutes and 41.27 seconds.

The Golf GTI Edition 50 is now the fastest road-legal Volkswagen around the Nurburgring, although it still falls short of the ID.R, a 680-horsepower track-only electric prototype that recorded a lap time of 6 minutes and 5.336 seconds in 2019, which remains the all-time record for the German carmaker at the circuit.

Golf GTI Edition 50: Powertrain

The Golf GTI Edition 50 is powered by a 2.0-litre EA888 turbo-petrol engine, tuned to deliver 324 hp, which is about 60 hp more than the standard GTI. The engine is mated to a seven-speed DSG dual-clutch gearbox and a mechanical limited-slip differential. The test vehicle was equipped with Volkswagen's optional Performance Package, featuring lightweight 19-inch forged wheels, Bridgestone Potenza Race semi-slick tyre, and revised suspension and chassis settings, an upgrade that Leuchter described as "the decisive factor" in the car's Nurburgring performance.

Benny Leuchter testing the Volkswagen Golf GTI Edition 50

Golf GTI Edition 50: Comments

Benny Leuchter further stated, "If you really want to be fast on the track known as the 'Green Hell', the car also has to compensate for the typical bumps in the ground and reach very high cornering speeds. This is exactly what the Golf GTI EDITION 50 achieves in perfection. The aplomb with which it masters the peculiarities of the legendary Nordschleife is cool: the GTI is instantly stable over the entire 20.8 kilometers."

Golf GTI Edition 50: Availability

Volkswagen has announced that the Golf GTI Edition 50 will officially debut on June 20, 2025, just before the Nurburgring 24-hour race. While the full specifications have yet to be released, global deliveries are expected to begin in 2026. As a limited-run, anniversary model, it is unlikely to be available in markets like India.