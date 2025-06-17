New-Gen Mahindra Bolero Unveil Likely On Aug 15: 5 Exciting Things About It

Think of cars that relate very well to the Indian's basic mode of transportation, and the Bolero nameplate prominently takes up the centre stage. The SUV has been in existence for over 2 decades now. It is also the longest car in production under Mahindra's umbrella. However, it has not received any major updates. Yes, Mahindra did rename the TUV300 as Bolero Neo, but let's keep that aside for now. The good news is Mahindra Bolero is getting ready to go on sale in an all-new generation.

The mules of the SUV have been snapped a few times by now, and the launch could take place on August 15, i.e. Independence Day, this year. Rumours have it that it could possibly be called the Mahindra Thar Sports. In the new-gen rendition, it will boast of some neat additions, setting it apart from the competition. Thus, here are the top 5 things keeping us excited about it.

Image Source - Rushlane

Independent Rear Suspension

In the bygone era, we lost the intricate yet well-engineered independent rear suspension setups. Mass-market cars like the Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Baleno did come with rear independent links when they first made it to the Indian soil. However, in recent times, only expensive offerings have stuck to this design. Yes, it offers superior stability and handling over a multi-link set-up. Excited to report, spy shots of the new-gen Mahindra Bolero reveal that the SUV will also put to use this setup.

Flush-Type Door Handles

While a lot of new cars, including the Kia Syros and Tata Curvv, come with flush-type door handles, it is the Mahindra XUV700 that does them best. The new-gen Bolero will also get these features. Fingers crossed, we expect them to be motorised like the XUV700.

Image Source - Rushlane

Mahindra Scorpio-N-Like Instrument Cluster

Recent reports also suggest that the new-gen Mahindra Bolero will borrow the instrument cluster from the Mahindra Scorpio-N. We believe, Mahindra will do this to keep the cost in check, as the Thar Roxx's fully-digital instrument cluster will increase the overall cost of production of the vehicle.

Butch Design & Road Presence

Well, a Bolero just cannot shy away from boasting an imposing road presence. The test mules of the upcoming new-gen Bolero that have been snapped on test also boast of an impeccable road presence. It gets squared-off body panels with an upright stance. It could sound like a loud reference, but the silhouette does remind of the Defender.

Panoramic Sunroof, Modern-Day Tech

The upcoming 2026 Mahindra Bolero is confirmed to get a panoramic sunroof, like the Thar Roxx. Also, it might get a slew of features from the Thar Roxx like automatic climate control, Level-2 ADAS, premium sound system, larger touchscreen and more.