"Zero Tolerance": Mahindra Group As Staff Sends Rape, Death Threats To BJD MP

The Mahindra Group on Monday issued a statement addressing Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Sulata Deo's allegations against their staff member who sent rape and death threats to the politician on social media. Initiating an investigation into the incident, the Anand Mahindra-owned company said that they have "zero tolerance" against any form of "misconduct, intimidation, or threats".

"We have been made aware of certain undignified and highly inappropriate messages allegedly made by one of our employees towards a political leader on Facebook. The Mahindra Group has always enshrined the importance of human dignity from its very foundation and believes in upholding an environment of respect, with no tolerance for any breaches of these principles," the company said in its statement.

It added, "We take this matter with utmost seriousness and have initiated an immediate investigation. Should the allegations be validated, strict action will be taken in accordance with our code of conduct and values."

The BJD MP had posted screenshots of the rape and death threats written by the Mahindra Group employee, identified as Satyabrata Nayak. According to his Facebook profile, he works at the company's Nashik branch. Ms Deo alleged that the accused is also a BJP worker.

"Dear PMO INDIA A worker of Mahindra Company, Nasik as well as a BJP worker openly threatens a woman MP to rape and kill. If this is the situation, imagine what happens to the unprivileged women of Odisha!!! This is for your necessary information and action," she wrote in a post.

In another post on Facebook, the BJD MP alleged that the top police officials have "turned a blind eye" on the issue, adding that no action has been taken yet.

Many opposition party workers have come in support of Ms Deo.

TMC MP Sagarika Ghose called the incident "utterly shocking and unacceptable".

"Hatred and violence against women is now rampant across our society. India is back-peddling on gender justice," she wrote on X.

Utterly SHOCKING and UNACCEPTABLE that Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament @SulataDeoMP has been targeted with threats of rape and murder . Hatred and violence against women is now rampant across our society. India is back-peddling on gender justice. https://t.co/mr94MT1Eg7 — Sagarika Ghose (@sagarikaghose) August 18, 2025

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi wrote, "This is extremely shameful and I condemn this threat as a fellow colleague of Smt Sulata Deo". She also urged the Centre to take action against the employee.

This is extremely shameful and I condemn this threat as a fellow colleague of Smt Sulata Deo I'd urge the Home Minister @HMOIndia & @GoI_MeitY to take severe action against this violent threat. https://t.co/csEtTu1k6l — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) August 17, 2025

BJD MP Sasmit Patra said, "Utterly shocking and intolerable. A vile threat to my colleague, a woman MP, is an attack on the dignity of every woman and every representative of democracy. If an elected MP is unsafe, imagine the plight of ordinary women. Authorities must act immediately-justice and safety cannot be compromised."