Anand Mahindra Offers To Support Young Boy Selling Rolls On Roadside Cart

Anand Mahindra, chairperson of Mahindra Group, has shared online a video of a young boy who makes rolls on a roadside food cart.

In the clip, the 10-year-old named Jaspreet, can be seen making an egg roll. On being asked, the boy shared that his father recently died from brain tuberculosis. The boy, who also has a 14-year-old sister, said that their mother has left them, refusing to take responsibility. Despite these challenges, Jaspreet manages to attend school in the morning and runs his food cart in the evenings.

In addition to egg rolls, the young boy also sells chicken rolls, kebab rolls, paneer rolls, chowmein rolls, and seekh kebab rolls.

Sharing the clip, Mr Mahindra asked for the boy's contact details. He wrote, "Courage, thy name is Jaspreet. But his education shouldn't suffer. I believe, he's in Tilak Nagar, Delhi. If anyone has access to his contact number please do share it. The Mahindra foundation team will explore how we can support his education."

Commenting on the post, many people applauded Jaspreet's courage and appreciated Mr Mahindra for his kind gesture.

A user wrote, "He is not giving up... this kid has decided to take up the responsibility & stand up for self...His courage is inspiring which is pushing him (to) stand during odd times...Salute to him... with right guidance in terms of education he will create many milestones..."

Another added, “Jaspreet is fearless! Education is crucial. It's great that the Mahindra foundation is stepping in to support his education.”

“It just made me cry. I really Hope Anand Ji will reach out to this Brave Boy and Help in every Possible Way. You can also raise Crowd Funding to help this Boy. After the Help i want this Boy to Ignore his Mom if she comes back for money,” read a comment.

