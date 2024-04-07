Anand Mahindra Offers Job To UP Teen Who Saved Baby From Monkey Attack

Anand Mahindra praised the UP girl for her presence of mind.

Anand Mahindra, the Chairman of the Mahindra Group, often entertains us with his witty and creative engagements on social media. Many of his posts on the internet focus primarily on noble human endeavours.

Now, the business tycoon is making headlines for his latest X (formerly Twitter) entry. He has offered a job opportunity to an Uttar Pradesh-based teen from Basti district, who saved her one-year-old niece from the attack of monkeys by using Amazon's virtual voice assistant tool Alexa.

Anand Mahindra praised Nikita for her presence of mind.

“The dominant question of our era is whether we will become slaves or masters of technology. The story of this young girl provides comfort that technology will always be an ENABLER of human ingenuity. Her quick thinking was extraordinary. What she demonstrated was the potential for leadership in an entirely unpredictable world. After she finishes her education, If she ever decides to work in the corporate world I hope we at Mahindra Rise will be able to convince her to join us!!” read Anand Mahindra's note as he dropped a video of her interview with the news agency ANI.

Social media users were quick to react to Anand Mahindra's post. "Presence of mind can save us from many unpleasant incidents. Always respond not react to a situation," suggested one individual. Agreeing to the businessman's words, another wrote, "Surely must be masters of technology." Calling Nikita's act an "out of the box idea" a person pointed out, "Today's generation is seriously beyond our imagination."

Presence of mind can save us from many unpleasant incidents.



The incident happened when 13-year-old Nikita had gone to her sister's place. She was playing with her one-year-old niece near the kitchen on the first floor of the house. A monkey suddenly entered the home and made its way to the kitchen. All family members in the house were in the other room, unaware of the monkey.

The monkey started throwing utensils in the kitchen and even tried to approach and attack the girls.

The baby, unable to understand what was happening, started calling for her mother. This is when Nikita spotted the Alexa device kept on the fridge and commanded it to 'bark'. The device then made loud barking noises, scaring the monkey away.