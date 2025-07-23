Anand Mahindra Shares Video Of 88-Year-Old Retired Police Officer Cleaning Chandigarh Streets: "Salute"

Industrialist Anand Mahindra shared an inspiring video of 88-year-old retired IPS officer Inderjit Singh Sidhu, who is spearheading a cleanliness initiative in Chandigarh. The video shows Mr Sidhu pushing a cycle cart through the streets of Chandigarh's Sector 49, quietly collecting trash and keeping his community clean. Mr Sidhu, a 1964-batch IPS officer, starts his day at 6 am, selflessly collecting garbage without seeking praise or recognition, inspiring admiration from internet users. Mr Mahindra added that the ex-cop was motivated by Chandigarh's low ranking in the Swachh Survekshan listing, but instead of complaining, he took action.

Sharing the video on X, Mr Mahindra said, “Apparently, every morning at 6 AM, in the quiet streets of Chandigarh's Sector 49, this 88-year-old retired police officer begins his day in service. Armed with nothing but a cycle cart and an unwavering sense of duty, he moves slowly and purposefully, picking up rubbish from the roadside. He says he wasn't happy with the ‘low rank' Chandigarh got in the Swachh Survekshan listing. But instead of complaining, he chooses action.

Watch the video here:

This clip which was shared with me is about Shri Inder Jit Singh Sidhu of Chandigarh.



Apparently, every morning at 6 AM, in the quiet streets of Chandigarh's sector 49, this 88-year-old retired police officer begins his day in service.



Armed with nothing but a cycle cart and… pic.twitter.com/pkDlptoY8f — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 22, 2025

"Each piece of trash he clears is more than just litter removed. It's a statement. A quiet, persistent belief in a better world. A belief in living with meaning, regardless of age or recognition. In a world often obsessed with youth and speed, his slow but steady footsteps tell us that Purpose doesn't retire. Service doesn't age. A Salute to this quiet warrior of the streets," Mr Mahindra added.

Social media users widely praised Mr Sidhu's dedication, hailing him as a true embodiment of the Swachh Bharat spirit. One user wrote, "Such a powerful example. Real change doesn't need power or position—just heart and consistency. Big respect to him."

Another commented, "Setting an example! Urging everyone in Chandigarh to reach Sector 49 every morning to join him for one week and then continue in their surroundings! Can we have 80 Cr free ration people cleaning their surroundings as consideration."

A third said, "He deserves to be the face of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan." A fourth added, "This moved me. 88 and still serving - not out of duty, but belief. No spotlight needed, just a cart and quiet resolve. We need more such heroes, less hollow slogans."

Yet another wrote, "Purpose doesn't need applause. It needs dust, sweat, and silence.This man carries more discipline than an entire city plan."