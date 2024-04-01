Anand Mahindra Impressed With Colourful Makeover Of Mumbai's Sassoon Docks, Shares Pics

30 artists from around the world gave the 142-year-old Sassoon Dock a colourful makeover

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, known for his influential presence on the internet, never ceases to amaze us with his social media posts. The X handle of the Mahindra Group Chairman is full of inspiring and witty tweets, along with important life lessons for his 11 million followers.

Recently, Mr Mahindra was left impressed with the beautiful transformation of Sassoon Docks in Mumbai into ''one, big creative canvas.'' He thanked the organisers of the Mumbai Urban Art Festival for giving a much-needed and artistic makeover to South Mumbai's oldest dock. The industrialist also shared pictures from his visit to the area and described the experience of meandering through the lanes of Sassoon Docks as "sheer delight".

''Thanks to the Mumbai Urban Art Festival, the Sassoon Docks in Mumbai are now one big, creative canvas! It's a sheer delight to meander through the lanes there…I got lucky with my last shot and captured an Egret just as it took flight from another form of ‘transport!'' Mr Mahindra wrote while sharing the pictures. One pic featured an Egret taking flight against the backdrop of the transformed dock area.

See the post:

I got lucky with my last shot and captured an Egret just as it took flight from another form of ‘transport!' 🙂 pic.twitter.com/RssuCdUhbg — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 30, 2024

Reacting to the pictures, one user wrote, ''Just looking like a Wow. Thanks for sharing sir.''

Another commented, ''Thanks for sharing sir, used to work for a shipping firm nearby! Brings nostalgia for a time gone by...true sir, the artworks are amazing! The angle of the first pic is unique, looks like an entrance to a maze. Nice glimpse of natural day-to-day life, and egret taking flight...wow!'' A third added, ''Excellent. Art is route to the soul of culture.''

Notably, 30 artists from around the world gave the bustling 142-year-old Sassoon Dock, home to Mumbai's traditional Koli fishing community, a colourful makeover as part of the St+art Urban Art Festival in 2017. The Sassoon Dock project aims to make art accessible to everyone by transforming a public space.

Sassoon Dock was built in 1875 and is home to one of Mumbai's largest fish markets. It is situated in the district of Colaba, in the southern tip of India's financial capital.