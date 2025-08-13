Mumbai's Pigeon Feeding Ban: How A Public Health Move Clashed With Faith

Science and faith have clashed in Mumbai, and pigeons are enjoying a feast. The shutdown of Mumbai's kabootarkhanas to prevent the public health hazard caused by pigeon dropping has triggered widespread protests, as some communities claim such an order interferes with their religious beliefs.

The past month has seen civic authorities and the state government shift and soften their positions as protests grow and threaten poll arithmetic. The issue, which first originated in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, has spilled over to the streets and reached the Bombay High Court as authorities play a balancing game to safeguard public health while respecting public sentiments. NDTV looks at how the pigeon-feeding row is playing out in Maximum City

A Death, And A Decision

On July 4, Shiv Sena's Manisha Kayande and BJP's Chitra Wagh raised in the legislative council the public health hazard caused by pigeon droppings. Ms Wagh told the House that she lost her aunt to respiratory diseases caused by pigeon droppings.

Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant, speaking for Deputy Chief Minister and Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde, said Mumbai has 51 'kabootarkhanas' and the civic body will be asked to shut them down and start an awareness campaign to discourage people from feeding pigeons.

BMC covered several pigeon feeding spots with tarpaulin sheets

The Crackdown Begins

Following the government's go-ahead, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation starts covering kabootarkhanas with tarpaulin sheets and removing sacks of pigeon feed. Those defying instructions to feed pigeons are fined. According to the civic body, it took action against 142 people for feeding pigeons at 'kabootarkhanas' across the city and fined them Rs 68,700 between July 13 and August 3.

The BMC move to seal kabootarkhanas sparked massive protests

Protests Begin

As civic officials crack down on pigeon feeding, local residents, many of them from the Jain community, start protesting. They say that feeding pigeons is a part of their religious beliefs and that the administration should not interfere with their faith. Many said they have been feeding pigeons for years and asked why their health had not been affected yet. Others said they were ready to go to face every action, but would still feed pigeons.

Court Steps In

On August 4, the Bombay High Court ruled that publicly feeding a large number of pigeons presents a health hazard and asked BMC officials to act against those involved in such activities. The bench of Justice GS Kulkarni and Justice Arif Doctor said pigeon droppings posed significant health risks to people of all age groups.

"Such acts undoubtedly expose people at large and particularly those who dwell or occupy property in the vicinity to an eminent danger from the spread of infections/diseases dangerous to human life, in addition to causing a large-scale public nuisance," the court said.

The matter then went to the Supreme Court, but it refused to intervene. The high court has now asked the BMC to set up a committee to look into the issue.

Chief Minister's Balancing Act

As the protests grew, leading to public face-offs between pigeon feeders and civic officials, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis softened the government's stance, saying that the "abrupt" closure of kabutarkhanas (pigeon feeding spots) was not advisable. The Chief Minister asked the BMC to ensure a "controlled feeding" of the birds.

The tweak in the state government's response came against the backdrop of growing protests by pigeon feeders and the approaching BMC election.

Faith vs Science

As the row gathers steam, a Jain monk has threatened a fast unto death if the ban on feeding pigeons is not lifted. Nileshchandra Muni has said the Jains are a peaceful and law-abiding community, but won't tolerate an attack on their religious freedom.

Multiple studies have pointed to the lung infection risks posed by pigeon droppings, but religious beliefs have blocked public authorities' attempts to ban public feeding of pigeons.

According to doctors, particles of pigeon droppings mixed with dust can cause swelling in the lungs when inhaled, leading to serious damage and even death.