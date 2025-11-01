Mumbai Civic Body Allows "Controlled Feeding" Of Pigeons For Only 2 Hours

Mumbai's civic body on Friday said it has permitted "controlled feeding" of pigeons at four new locations in the city for two hours in the morning.

In a release, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said this is an interim measure until a report from an expert committee and further orders from the High Courts are received.

"Pigeon feeding will be allowed at Worli Reservoir in G South ward, a mangrove area near Lokhandwala Back Road close to Vesave STP project in Andheri West (K West ward), an area near the creek at the old Airoli-Mulund check post along the Airoli-Mulund Link Road in Mulund East (T ward), and at Gorai Maidan in Borivali West (R Central ward)," the release informed.

At these sites, pigeon feeding will be allowed only between 7 am and 9 am, it said.

The permission for controlled feeding at the newly identified sites will be permitted only if voluntary organisations come forward to take responsibility for managing it, the civic body added.

"The organisation will be required to ensure cleanliness, avoid obstruction to pedestrian or vehicular movement, address citizen complaints and execute an undertaking to comply with all conditions. Assistant municipal commissioners of respective wards will act as nodal officers, and signages will be installed to spread awareness about health concerns," the release said.

The BMC clarified that existing 'kabutarkhanas' or pigeon-feeding spots that were shut following directions of the Bombay High Court will continue to remain closed and have not been permitted to reopen. These spots were closed in August, with some, like the one at Dadar, being covered with plastic sheets to deter people from feeding pigeons.

The civic body further said it has received 9,779 objections, suggestions and complaints so far from citizens regarding pigeon feeding in Mumbai.

It includes issues such as closure or continuation of pigeon feeding spots, sanitation and the need for controlled feeding.

