Expert Panel To Look Into Pigeon Feeding In Mumbai, Says High Court

An expert committee will be formed to look into the issue of feeding pigeons in public and the ban on feeding will continue till the committee report is in, the Bombay High Court said today, pointing out that it is the responsibility of the Brihanmumbai Corporation to protect the health of citizens.

The committee can study whether the old Kabutarkhanas in the city should continue, but "human life is of paramount importance", it said. "If something affects the larger health of senior citizens and kids, then it should be looked into. There has to be a balance," said the bench of Justices G S Kulkarni and Arif Doctor.

The Municipal Corporation and the state government have been given clearance to take an appropriate decision by taking the advice of experts. The court said providing an alternative place for the birds can also be considered.

"It was the BMC's (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) decision (to close Kabutarkhanas) which was challenged before us. We did not pass any order. We only did not grant any interim relief," the judges said.

"All medical reports point at irreversible damage caused by pigeons. Human life is of paramount importance... These are public places where thousands of people are residing... There has to be a balance. There are few who want to feed (pigeons). It is for the government to now take a decision. There is nothing adversarial in this," the bench said.

The next hearing of this case will be on August 13.

Earlier today, a group defied the Bombay High Court's order on banning pigeon feeding at public spaces. They tore up the tarpaulin sheet covers set up by the municipal authorities near the iconic Kabootarkhana in Dadar's Jain Temple to implement the court order due health concerns over pigeon droppings.

The protesters were seen cutting the rope used to fasten the tarpaulin sheets and bringing down the bamboo stems used to hold them up.

The tarpaulin was put up as a stop gap measure after the High Court asked the authorities to punitive action against those who continue to feed pigeons.

The police failed to control the crowd and there was a clash as the protesters entered the feeding spot and began feeding the birds.