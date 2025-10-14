"2 km In 45 Minutes": Edelweiss' Radhika Gupta Slams Mumbai's Traffic Chaos, Police Respond

Radhika Gupta, CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund, has expressed her concern about the Mumbai's deteriorating traffic system. In a tweet on X, she stated that it takes her 45 minutes to travel just 2 kilometers from Parel to Lower Parel. She made this comment while responding to a social media post by user Nilesh Shah, who highlighted traffic violations and the resulting inconvenience at One BKC Junction.

Nilesh Shah wrote, "Record at One BKC junction signal. Eight minutes for Red Signal to turn Green. Traffic warden happily allows traffic to criss cross and block the junction."

Nilesh Bhai, if you would like to feel better I invite you to visit Slower Parel. It takes 45 mins minimum to go a 2km distance from Parel to Lower Parel. Many roads were supposed to have one way traffic and no parking to compensate for Elphinstone bridge shutting down.… https://t.co/HuirtVKX8i — Radhika Gupta (@iRadhikaGupta) October 13, 2025

"There should be a penalty for blocking the junction like in the Middle East. Don't move ahead blocking the junction if you don't have a clear passage," he added.

Responding to Nilesh's post, Gupta wrote, "It takes 45 mins minimum to go a 2km distance from Parel to Lower Parel. Many roads were supposed to have one way traffic and no parking to compensate for Elphinstone bridge shutting down. Unfortunately that is not being followed or enforced. Road rules - whether illegal crossing or unwarranted parking - must be enforced strictly!"

Social Media Reaction

Mumbai's traffic issues have become a concern for both the public and top corporate executives. Taking to the comments section, people voiced their frustrations with the city's traffic system, expressing discontent with the state of affairs in India's financial hub.

One user commented, "I request everyone in BKC & Lower Parel & SOBO to take a drive from Andheri to Borivali on the WEH. I swear to god, you will start singing songs of joy and gratitude to all BMC + powers that be."

Another noted, "You both can reloacate to my city Bhuj. You can move from one end to other end of city (15km) in 20 min. There is direct flight from Bhuj-Mumbai so you can visit BKC once in a week."

Mumbai traffic police also commented on the post, saying, "We have informed concern Traffic Division for the necessary action."

