"Don't Take A Job In Mumbai's BKC": Redditor's Viral Post On Traffic Chaos

Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) is considered one of the city's premier business and financial districts. But a Reddit user has warned people to avoid taking jobs there unless they live nearby.

Despite being an upscale hub, it comes with significant downsides, such as heavy traffic, congested roads, and rebellious rickshaw drivers.

"Don't ever... ever take a job in BKC unless you stay in Bandra, Khar, Santacruz, or Malad, or near any Metro station. You don't have any other proper transport options," the Reddit user wrote. The person said living farther from BKC makes daily travel extremely difficult.

Using BEST buses isn't a reliable option, the person added. There are only a few buses available, and they often get stuck in traffic, making your commute slow and stressful.

"If you are using BEST Buses, you will get stuck in traffic, and also very limited buses, your private car you will again get stuck in traffic, bike again stuck in traffic other vehicles won't let you go and rickshaws, they rule here," the Redditor added.

The commuter called the rickshaw driver rebellious as they decide fares, routes, destinations, and drop-off points on their own. "Your day will start with useless frustration if your workplace is strict with punch-in timings."

The Redditor stated that the long and stressful commute is worth it only if the job offers higher pay.

"I have seen people running after their work timings just to get their trains and overloaded buses to stations. Some people don't have the option, so they are doing the adjustment," the Redditor said.

The video quickly went viral, with many people sharing similar stories in the comments.

One person commented, "My friend commutes from Mira Road to BKC to complete his mandatory 9-hour office hours. He comes home in the evening and immediately goes to bed after dinner because he's very tired and has to wake up early the next day to catch a train to Bandra; otherwise, he won't be able to make it to the office in time."

Another wrote, "The connectivity to CRlwy could be greatly improved if there was a station near Swadeshi Mills (between Kurla and Sion) and there was a bridge across Mithi to LBS (Near Jio Center)."

"Every time I visit BKC, it just looks rich and gaudy without any sort of elegance. Disconnected weirdly as if by design. It must be a nightmare to travel there for work," wrote the next

