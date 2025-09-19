Baby Dies After Ambulance Stuck 5 Hours In Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway Jam

A 16-month-old boy died on Thursday after the ambulance carrying him was stuck for over five hours in a traffic jam on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway.

A long queue of vehicles congested the National Highway due to the ongoing construction work on the Thane-Ghodbunder road, which connects to the highway. To avoid the traffic jam in Thane city, the stretch towards Thane had been closed off from 6 am to 9 pm.

The child, who was seen to have sustained severe pelvic injuries, was undergoing treatment at Galaxy Hospital in Chinchoti in Naigaon. The doctors had advised his family to shift him urgently to a hospital in Mumbai for further treatment. However, due to a lack of timely treatment, the child died.



A similar accident took place in July, when a woman died due to being stuck in a traffic jam on the same stretch of the highway.

Chhaya Kaushik, who had been severely injured after a tree fell on her, was being taken to Mumbai from Palghar, where she got stuck in the same gridlock on the Thane-Ghodbunder highway, and died before her treatment even began.

