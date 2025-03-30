Video: Tanker Loses Control, Drives Off Flyover, Spills Flammable Oil

Traffic movement was regular on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway in Maharashtra's Palghar. But at 4:55 pm, a tanker filled with kerosene (a flammable oil) fell off the flyover and caught fire.

The dramatic incident, which occurred today, was caught on camera. People were seen running to safety when they saw the truck falling from the flyover on a busy intersection at Masan Naka, in Palghar's Manor. The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle, causing the tanker to crash onto the service road.

The truck immediately caught fire, and black kerosene spilled on the road, spreading rapidly after the crash.

Authorities promptly reached the site and initiated traffic management and cleanup operations. People were advised to stay away from the area and follow safety guidelines.

An official investigation and cleanup efforts are underway.