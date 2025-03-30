Video: Stolen Truck Driver's High-Speed Chase Ends In Crash In California

A wanted man driving a stolen truck left a trail of destruction in California on Friday, slamming into 13 vehicles while recklessly trying to evade police. The dramatic chase ended when he crashed into a store parking lot and attempted to flee on foot, only to be tackled and arrested by officers.

According to authorities, the chase began around 2:41 pm Friday near the Harbour Freeway and Adams Street in downtown Los Angeles. The suspect sped through city streets and freeways, reaching speeds over 160 kmph as he tore through traffic and rammed into cars in a desperate bid to escape.

Footage captured the erratic driver sideswiping vehicles, barreling into others blocking his path, and even nearly colliding with a bus at a busy Pico Rivera intersection. At times, he jumped curbs, drove on sidewalks, and recklessly used the freeway shoulder while speeding through Santa Fe Springs, Norwalk, and Long Beach.

The chase ended when the suspect ran a red light and violently collided with at least two cars, sending him off the road and into a metal railing paint store on Termino Avenue. After the crash, he stepped out of the totalled vehicle and attempted to walk away - only to be swarmed and tackled by nearly a dozen officers in Long Beach.

The stolen truck belonged to Ricardo Colindes, who was making a delivery when the suspect took off with his work vehicle. "At the beginning, I thought somebody in the shop was making a joke," Mr Colindes told CBS News. "I was really mad because all my stuff was there. I had been taking care of that truck for a long time, trying to keep it in shape. It's a company truck, but I love that truck."

Police took the suspect into custody at 3:45 pm, just minutes after the pursuit ended. At least one officer was injured during the takedown and transported to a hospital in unknown condition, The NY Post reported. Officials have yet to confirm possible civilian injuries. Charges are pending.