Flesh Of Wild Pigs In California Turns Blue, Warning Issued To Meat-Eaters

The flesh of wild pigs in California is turning neon blue, with bizarre pictures going viral on social media platforms. The colour change is due to poisoning from diphacinone, which is a rodenticide used to control rodent populations. "I'm not talking about a little blue. I'm talking about neon blue, blueberry blue," Dan Burton, who is the owner of a wildlife control company, told The Los Angeles Times.

Wild Pigs Turn 'Neon Blue' in California, Triggering Warnings



NATURE

16 August 2025



Why Do Farmers Use Diphacinone And Why Is It Blue?

Diphacinone is used to control populations of squirrels, rats and mice. The poison is placed in bait stations. It is coloured blue by pest control companies so that humans can identify the rodenticide clearly.

Authorities have issued warnings to the hunters who eat wild pig meat, as cooking doesn't eliminate the poison. Consuming contaminated meat can lead to serious health issues, including nosebleeds, gum bleeding, blood in urine and bloody stools.

The contamination could also cause abdominal pain, back pain, dizziness, low blood pressure, and shortness of breath. As per National Geographic, it can even be fatal.

"Hunters should be aware that the meat of game animals, such as wild pig, deer, bear and geese, might be contaminated if that game animal has been exposed to rodenticides," the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) Pesticide Investigations Coordinator Dr Ryan Bourbour said in the press release.

"Rodenticide exposure can be a concern for non-target wildlife in areas where applications occur in close proximity to wildlife habitat."

CDFW has also encouraged hunters to report unusual findings in harvested wildlife, including blue tissue. "Incidents may be reported to the CDFW's Wildlife Health Lab at WHLab@wildlife.ca.gov or (916) 358-2790."

As a precautionary measure, California has restricted the use of diphacinone, allowing it only for specific purposes like mosquito vector control and protecting endangered species.

Diphacinone poisoning affects not only wild pigs but also other animals, including owls, bees, bears, mountain lions and condors. Animals that eat poisoned rodents can become ill or die.