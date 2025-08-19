Priyanka Chopra Reacts To Viral Video Of Australian Woman Praising Indian-Origin Mailman For Kind Gesture

Actor Priyanka Chopra lauded an Indian-origin mailman after a video showcasing his kindness went viral. In a video posted on Instagram, an Australian woman named Verrity Wandel highlights the mailman's exceptional and heart-touching gesture, captured on CCTV. The video shows the man, who was supposed to drop a parcel at Wandel's house, caring enough to save her laundry from the rain. He folded the clothes one by one and put them in a safe and dry place.

Watch the video here:

In the caption, Wandel wrote, "This is 1 in a million. I was on my way home and tge [sic] heavens opened. I thought there goes the sheets. When I got home the line was empty. I had to watch the cameras to what happened. The postie brought my wash in out of the rain."

The video has garnered massive attention on social media, with many users praising the mailman's selfless act. Global sensation Chopra liked the video and even shared it on her Instagram story, appreciating the mailman's good deed.

While commenting on the video, one user wrote, "Another side of Indian, social media never likes to show."

"For him, it is probably a spiritual experience. In Sikhism, service, known as "Seva," is a fundamental principle emphasizing selfless action and dedication to the well-being of others. It's a core aspect of Sikh philosophy and practice, rooted in the belief that serving humanity is equivalent to serving God," another user wrote.

"You should go to their temple, they feed you and the shoes you leave at the door of the temple, they clean it for you. When there is ever help needed Sikhs are always first to show up whatever religion you come from," a third user suggested.

"Beautiful randomness of kindness. Very rare these days. Hope you rang his work to give him some praise. He at least deserved that. So many people are quick to ring and complain, though never ring to give credit unfortunately," another user wrote.