Watch: US Man Shares Experience Of Visiting Indian Village, Says "Best Country"

Marvin Achi, a Texas-based resident and content creator, has shared his experience of visiting an Indian village. Posting a series of videos on his official Instagram account, he said he had "the best time and food" in the "best country" he visited.

In a separate video, he was seen enjoying Desi food with another Indian content creator, Shiwani, who is popular for showcasing her life in the village.

The videos show him enjoying the simple things in village life, such as sleeping on a bed, pumping water, etc. Achi appreciated the peace and tranquillity of village life.

Achi's video showcases the cultural differences between city and village life, highlighting the warmth and simplicity of rural Indian communities.

The video of his experience garnered over 7.5 million views and many positive comments, with many appreciating his genuine appreciation for rural India.

He expressed his eagerness to return to India and explore city life, particularly in cities like Mumbai and New Delhi.

"Thank you India, will miss you! See you soon at 10 million followers. Love you," Achi said.

"I am looking forward to 10 million followers when I return to India to get to experience more of the city, like Mumbai or New Delhi."

Social media users praised Achi, with one saying, "Congratulations, wish you a happy life forever, never stop loving each other."

"I'm sure you had an amazing trip," the second wrote.

"That's awesome looked like a great time," a third said.