Air Quality Worsens, Anti-Pollution Curbs Under GRAP-1 Imposed In Delhi

Signalling the annual return of the dreaded pollution in the capital, the Commission of Air Quality Management, which is the Centre's anti-pollution panel, has enforced curbs under GRAP-1 in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR).
The CAQM announced the decision on Tuesday, when Delhi's Air Quality Index was recorded at 211, which is in the 'Poor' category.
The Sub-Committee on GRAP, in a review meeting held today, analysed real-time data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) alongside forecasts from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM).
"The AQI has entered the 'Poor' threshold, and projections indicate sustained levels in this range over the coming days due to stagnant weather conditions," the committee noted in its official order. This marks the first formal activation of GRAP measures for the season.
Under Stage-I ('Poor' Air Quality, AQI 201-300), a slew of enforcement actions will have to be taken by district administrations, pollution control boards and municipal bodies in Delhi as well as NCR districts in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Punjab.
The key measures include:
- Construction Dust Control: Strict ban on labour-intensive construction activities without dust mitigation; mandatory water sprinkling at all project sites.
- Industrial and Vehicular Curbs: Heightened inspections of polluting industries and enhanced CNG compliance for public transport.
- Waste Management: Putting an immediate stop to all garbage-burning activities, and intensifying bio-medical waste handling protocols.
- Road and Power Sector: Black carbon emission audits for heavy vehicles; power plants within 10 km of Delhi to switch to 100% piped natural gas.
