Mahindra Group Witnesses Major Rejig At Senior Leadership Appointments

Mahindra Group on Monday announced senior leadership appointments across businesses, with Hemant Sikka, currently President of the Farm Equipment Sector, being appointed as the MD & CEO of Mahindra Logistics (MLL). Veejay Nakra, who is currently President Automotive Division, will be appointed as President Farm Equipment Business (FEB) and R Velusamy, President Automotive Technology and Product Development, will be appointed as President of the Automotive Business (AB), the group said in a statement, which was shared on exchanges by Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

"These leadership changes ensure that we have strong, proven leaders at the helm of our key businesses. Their experience will enable us to drive significant growth and create greater value for our customers and shareholders," M&M Group CEO & Managing Director, Anish Shah said.

Sikka has resigned from his current position of President of the Farm Equipment Sector (FES) of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd with effect from the close of May 4, 2025.

Mahindra Logistics (MLL) board has appointed Sikka as MD & CEO.

The current CEO, Ram Swaminathan, has decided to step down to pursue other professional interests, the statement said.

Nakra, who will be appointed as President Farm Equipment Business (FEB) joined M&M in 1995 and has a strong proven track record of creating a turnaround of the auto business with successful launches, while building world-class manufacturing capability, along with shaping the growth strategy for our international businesses, it added.

Velusamy will be appointed as President of the Automotive Business (AB), joined M&M in 1996 and after successfully creating world-class powertrains has been instrumental in the development and successful launch of several ICE flagship products and Mahindra's Electric Vehicle portfolio, the group said.

Both of them will continue to report to M&M Executive Director and CEO (Auto and Farm Sector) Rajesh Jejurikar.



