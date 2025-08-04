Mahindra Scorpio N Pickup Truck Spied Again, Here's What We Know So Far

Mahindra is in full swing to expand its product portfolio in the national market. The Indian automaker has teased a host of concepts, slated to debut on 15th August. Among the concepts, the auto enthusiasts are quite excited about the Mahindra Scoprio N-based pickup truck. It has already been spied testing in India in single-cab as well as double-cab formats. Recently, the Mahindra Scorpio N Pickup has been snapped testing again, and these particular spy shots give a clear view of the side profile.

Mahindra Vision SXT

Mahindra Scorpio N Pickup Truck: Design

The spy shots claim that the Mahindra pickup will get a refreshed design over the Scorpio N. It gets an upright and slatted grille right at the front and has newly designed LED lights at the front and rear. Also, the brand's SXT concept teaser suggests that it will have a double bed format. The recently revealed spy shots suggest that the Scorpio N Pickup could be standing on 18-inch wheels, has similar door handles as the Scorpio N, and will be quite longer than the SUV.

Mahindra Scorpio N Pickup Truck Side Profile

Though the Mahindra Pickup gets the same ladder-on-frame chassis, the overall design and ground clearance will be enhanced to suit the off-road capability of the Mahindra Pickup.

Mahindra Scorpio N Pickup Truck: Powertrain Expected

The Mahindra Scorpio N Pickup Truck is likely to retain the powertrain option from the Scorpio N SUV. It is expected to get a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a 2.2-litre diesel engine. Expected transmission options are a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard, along with the choice of a 6-speed torque converter automatic.