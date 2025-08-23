Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition Flies Off Shelves- 999 Units Sold In 135 Seconds

Mahindra launched the BE 6 Batman Edition on August 14 as a special version of the electric SUV. Introduced as a limited edition version, the SUV initially had 300 units. However, because of consumer demand, the brand increased the number to 999 units. Based on the latest announcement from the brand, all of these units of the electric SUV sold out within 135 seconds of opening bookings.



The exclusive Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition is based on the Pack Three variant of the electric SUV. It features a 79 kWh battery pack, which delivers an ARAI-certified range of 682 km on a single charge. The power generated by the battery is utilized by an electric motor located on the rear axle. This motor produces 286 hp and 380 Nm of torque at its maximum capability.

With a price tag of Rs 27.79 lakh, the BE 6 Batman Edition provides fans with a unique chance to own an electric SUV that celebrates the superhero theme. In terms of appearance, the Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition showcases a custom satin black finish. It comes with custom Batman decals on the front doors, the Dark Knight emblem on the tailgate, and the Batman logo on both the fender, bumper, and reverse lamp.



Additionally, this electric SUV variant is equipped with 19-inch wheels, with an option for 20-inch ones. To highlight their unique character, the wheel hub caps are adorned with the Batman logo. Moreover, the brakes and springs are painted in alchemy gold.



The Infinity Roof features a Dark Knight Trilogy emblem, and inside, Night Trail carpet planks with a Batman projection enhance the immersive superhero-themed experience. This edition seems like a tribute to Gotham's protector.



The Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition continues its Gotham-inspired theme within the cabin as well. A brushed alchemy plaque on the dashboard displays the edition number, contributing to its exclusivity. The instrument panel is made of charcoal leather, framed with a brushed alchemy gold halo around the driver's area, creating a striking aesthetic.



The suede and leather seats are complemented by golden accents and display the Dark Knight Trilogy badge, while pinstripe graphics and branding on the dashboard subtly reference Batman's legacy. Even the steering wheel, controller, electronic parking brake, and key fob feature the Batman logo.