Renault Kiger Facelift To Launch In India Tomorrow: What To Expect

Renault India is all set to launch an updated version of the Kiger SUV in the Indian market tomorrow, August 24. This follows the introduction of the Triber facelift and is expected to bring similar changes following the French automaker's Rethink brand transformation plan. Hence, we can expect to see revisions in the aesthetics of the SUV, along with upgrades in the cabin. All of these revisions are aimed at improving the SUV's position in the market.

Renault Kiger Facelift: Design

As seen in the latest teaser, the new Kiger will feature a redesigned grille and will also sport Renault's new 2D diamond logo. Besides that, it might also get revised headlamps. Other changes can also include redesigned bumpers, new C-shaped LED taillamps as seen in the previous teaser, and a refreshed design for the alloy wheels. Chances are, all of the aforementioned changes will be complemented by the presence of new paint scheme options.

Renault Kiger Facelift: Cabin

Information regarding the upgrades to the Kiger's interior is currently unclear, but, similar to its Japanese counterpart, the Nissan Magnite, minor adjustments to the dashboard, along with soft-touch materials and updated upholstery for the seats and door panels, are expected. Like the Triber, the Kiger may also come standard with six airbags to enhance safety.

Renault Kiger Facelift: Features

Expectations are, there won't be significant changes concerning its equipment, and it should retain several key features from the existing model, including an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 7-inch full-digital driver's display, wireless phone charging, and automatic climate control with rear AC vents. The safety features may consist of six airbags as standard, a rearview camera accompanied by sensors, hill-start assist, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Renault Kiger Facelift: Powertrain

The 2025 Renault Kiger SUV currently offers options of a 72 hp 1.0-litre naturally aspirated engine and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 100 hp. A 5-speed manual transmission is standard, while the naturally aspirated engine can also be paired with an AMT, and the turbo-petrol engine with a CVT automatic. As mentioned earlier, no modifications are anticipated for the facelifted Kiger's powertrains. The Kiger CNG, which is available through retrofitment, is likely to remain on offer as well.