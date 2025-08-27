Renault Kiger Facelift Accessory List Revealed: Here's What It Gets

Renault India has recently launched the Kiger facelift in the Indian market, priced at Rs 6.29 lakh (ex-showroom). Following the launch, the brand has now revealed the list of all possible accessories that can be installed on the SUV. Furthermore, the brand has also introduced special packages that consumers can opt for, depending on their needs and taste, covering both the interior and exterior of the car.

The accessory packages revealed by the brand mentioned earlier are: Attractive Pack, Essential Pack, SUV Pack, and Smart Pack. To begin with, the includes elements like a bonnet scoop, front grille inserts and bumper garnish, fog lamp garnish for a refined finish. Along with it, it gets, door handle garnish, a tail lamp garnish, and a printed carpet floor mat on the inside.

Also Read: Highlights: All About Maruti Suzuki's EV Assembly Line, Battery Plant, And More

Focused on practicality and everyday convenience, the Essential Pack equips the Kiger with accessories like mud flaps, an armrest console organiser, and designer floor mats. It also gets a compact vacuum cleaner, a wheel lock, a steel engine guard, and a car cover.

Meanwhile, the SUV Pack brings protective and functional upgrades. It includes a bonnet protector, body side cladding, and bumper corner protectors. Inside, a moulded floor mat and rear trunk cladding. There is also a wind deflector with chrome inserts on offer.

For tech-savvy drivers, the Smart Pack brings illuminated scuff plates, an air purifier, and a dash cam. There are also 3D floor mats. In addition to these selected accessory packs, customers have the option to pick from a wide range of accessories offered by Renault. This selection consists of both exterior and interior accessories, various types of floor mats, life on board items, standard accessories, and even the 16-inch alloy wheels.