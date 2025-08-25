Advertisement

Renault Kiger Facelift Variant-Wise Features List And Price

The Renault Kiger facelift is now in India, at a starting price of Rs 6.29 lakh (ex-showroom). Here are the variant-wise features and price details.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Renault Kiger Facelift Variant-Wise Features List And Price
Renault Kiger Facelift Variant-Wise Features List And Price

The Renault Kiger facelift has been launched in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs 6.29 lakh (ex-showroom). The Renault Kiger, even in its facelifted form continues to provide a choice between a 72 hp 1.0-litre naturally-aspirated engine and a 100 hp 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. A 5-speed manual transmission comes as standard, with the naturally aspirated engine also available with an AMT, while the turbo-petrol engine can be paired with a CVT automatic. With this, the brand claims that the SUV has the best in the segment 0-100 kmph time. It has four major variants, namely- Authentic, Evolution, Techno, and Emotion.

Renault Kiger Authentic Variant

The Renault Kiger Authentic variant is available at a starting price of Rs 6,29,995. It is equipped with the following features:

  • Side airbags for the driver and passenger
  • Curtain Airbags
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Driver & Passenger Front Adjustable Headrests
  • 60/40 Split Rear Row Seat with Adjustable Headrest
  • Rear Center Armrest with Cup Holders
  • LED Cabin Lamps
  • Rear Power Windows
Renault Kiger Facelift Interior

Renault Kiger Facelift Interior

Renault Kiger Evolution Variant

The Renault Kiger Evolution is available at a starting price of Rs 7,09,995 (ex-showroom). It gets the following features above the Authentic variant:

  • 20.32 cm DisplayLink Floating Touchscreen
  • Rear View Camera and Sensors
  • USB Smartphone Replication
  • Rear air conditioning vents
  • Electrically Adjustable ORVMs
  • 4 Speaker sound system and more

Renault Kiger Techno Variant

The Renault Kiger Techno is priced at Rs 8,19,995 (ex-showroom, starting). It gets the following features above the Evolution variant:

  • Tri-Octa LED Pure Vision Headlamps
  • Auto AC
  • Wireless Smart Phone Replication
  • Smart Access Card & Push Start/Stop and more

Renault Kiger Emotion Variant

The price of the Renault Kiger Emotion variant starts from Rs 9,14,995 (ex-showroom). It gets the following features above the Techno variant:

  • Ventilated Front Seats
  • 40.64 cm Diamond Cut Alloys
  • Multi-View Camera
  • Multi-Sense Driving Modes
  • Interior Ambient Illumination with Control Switch
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Rear Defogger
  • Multi-View Camera
  • Cruise Control and more
Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Renault, Renault Kiger, Renault Kiger Facelift
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com