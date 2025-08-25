Renault Kiger Facelift Variant-Wise Features List And Price

The Renault Kiger facelift has been launched in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs 6.29 lakh (ex-showroom). The Renault Kiger, even in its facelifted form continues to provide a choice between a 72 hp 1.0-litre naturally-aspirated engine and a 100 hp 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. A 5-speed manual transmission comes as standard, with the naturally aspirated engine also available with an AMT, while the turbo-petrol engine can be paired with a CVT automatic. With this, the brand claims that the SUV has the best in the segment 0-100 kmph time. It has four major variants, namely- Authentic, Evolution, Techno, and Emotion.

Renault Kiger Authentic Variant

The Renault Kiger Authentic variant is available at a starting price of Rs 6,29,995. It is equipped with the following features:

Side airbags for the driver and passenger

Curtain Airbags

Remote Keyless Entry

Driver & Passenger Front Adjustable Headrests

60/40 Split Rear Row Seat with Adjustable Headrest

Rear Center Armrest with Cup Holders

LED Cabin Lamps

Rear Power Windows

Renault Kiger Facelift Interior

Renault Kiger Evolution Variant

The Renault Kiger Evolution is available at a starting price of Rs 7,09,995 (ex-showroom). It gets the following features above the Authentic variant:

20.32 cm DisplayLink Floating Touchscreen

Rear View Camera and Sensors

USB Smartphone Replication

Rear air conditioning vents

Electrically Adjustable ORVMs

4 Speaker sound system and more

Renault Kiger Techno Variant

The Renault Kiger Techno is priced at Rs 8,19,995 (ex-showroom, starting). It gets the following features above the Evolution variant:

Tri-Octa LED Pure Vision Headlamps

Auto AC

Wireless Smart Phone Replication

Smart Access Card & Push Start/Stop and more

Renault Kiger Emotion Variant

The price of the Renault Kiger Emotion variant starts from Rs 9,14,995 (ex-showroom). It gets the following features above the Techno variant: