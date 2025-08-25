Renault Kiger Facelift Variant-Wise Features List And Price

The Renault Kiger facelift has been launched in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs 6.29 lakh (ex-showroom). The Renault Kiger, even in its facelifted form continues to provide a choice between a 72 hp 1.0-litre naturally-aspirated engine and a 100 hp 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. A 5-speed manual transmission comes as standard, with the naturally aspirated engine also available with an AMT, while the turbo-petrol engine can be paired with a CVT automatic. With this, the brand claims that the SUV has the best in the segment 0-100 kmph time. It has four major variants, namely- Authentic, Evolution, Techno, and Emotion.
Renault Kiger Authentic Variant
The Renault Kiger Authentic variant is available at a starting price of Rs 6,29,995. It is equipped with the following features:
- Side airbags for the driver and passenger
- Curtain Airbags
- Remote Keyless Entry
- Driver & Passenger Front Adjustable Headrests
- 60/40 Split Rear Row Seat with Adjustable Headrest
- Rear Center Armrest with Cup Holders
- LED Cabin Lamps
- Rear Power Windows
Renault Kiger Evolution Variant
The Renault Kiger Evolution is available at a starting price of Rs 7,09,995 (ex-showroom). It gets the following features above the Authentic variant:
- 20.32 cm DisplayLink Floating Touchscreen
- Rear View Camera and Sensors
- USB Smartphone Replication
- Rear air conditioning vents
- Electrically Adjustable ORVMs
- 4 Speaker sound system and more
Renault Kiger Techno Variant
The Renault Kiger Techno is priced at Rs 8,19,995 (ex-showroom, starting). It gets the following features above the Evolution variant:
- Tri-Octa LED Pure Vision Headlamps
- Auto AC
- Wireless Smart Phone Replication
- Smart Access Card & Push Start/Stop and more
Renault Kiger Emotion Variant
The price of the Renault Kiger Emotion variant starts from Rs 9,14,995 (ex-showroom). It gets the following features above the Techno variant:
- Ventilated Front Seats
- 40.64 cm Diamond Cut Alloys
- Multi-View Camera
- Multi-Sense Driving Modes
- Interior Ambient Illumination with Control Switch
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear Defogger
- Cruise Control and more
