Spec Comparison: Renault Kiger Facelift Vs Brezza, Nexon, Sonet, Venue, Magnite, And Kylaq

Renault has launched the Kiger facelift in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs 6.29 lakh (ex-showroom). Meanwhile, the powerful turbo variant has been introduced at a starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Renault Kiger facelift continues to rival the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, and more in the Indian market. Here is a spec comparison between the Kiger facelift and its rivals, which may help you make an informed decision.

Renault Kiger Facelift: Specs

The Renault Kiger facelift continues to provide a choice between a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated engine that churns out 72 hp and a 100 hp 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. A 5-speed manual transmission comes standard, with the naturally aspirated engine also available with an AMT. The turbo-petrol engine can be paired with a CVT automatic.

Renault Kiger Facelift

Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Specs

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza is equipped with a 1.5-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine that works in conjunction with either a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed automatic transmission system. The engine is capable of producing a maximum power and torque output of 100 hp and 137 Nm, respectively. The Maruti Suzuki Brezza also has a CNG option, generating 88 hp of peak power and 121.5 Nm of max torque.

Tata Nexon: Specs

Tata Nexon is powered by a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine with 118 hp and a 1.5-litre turbo diesel engine churning out 113 hp. There is also an option of a bi-fuel CNG version (99 hp in CNG mode), which gets a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine. Transmission options include: 5-speed MT, 6-speed MT, 6-AMT, and a DCT for the turbo petrol engine. The diesel engine can be paired with a 6-speed MT and AMT. The CNG version gets the option of only a 6-speed MT.

Kia Sonet: Specs

The Kia Sonet gets three engine options, including a 1.0-liter turbo petrol engine with 120 hp and 172 Nm of peak power and torque. It has a 1.5-liter diesel engine that produces 113 hp of power and 250 Nm of peak torque. It also has a 1.2-liter NA petrol engine option, which is capable of churning out a peak power output of 82 hp and 115 Nm of torque.

Kia Sonet

Hyundai Venue: Specs

The Hyundai Venue gets a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with 83 hp and 113.8 Nm, a 1.0-litre turbo petrol that puts out 120 hp and 172 Nm, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine that is capable of churning out a peak power output of 116 hp and 250 Nm of max torque, available as options. Transmission options include 5-speed MT, 6-speed MT, and 7-speed DCT.

Nissan Magnite: Specs

The Nissan Magnite is equipped with a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that delivers 72 hp and 96 Nm of torque, and a relatively more powerful 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 99 hp and 160 Nm. The naturally aspirated variant is available with a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT, while the turbocharged version comes with a choice of a 5-speed manual or a CVT gearbox.

Skoda Kylaq: Specs

The Skoda Kylaq is powered by a 1.0-liter turbo petrol engine, like those in the Skoda Kushaq and Slavia. The power unit is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission and a 6-speed automatic torque converter as an option. The Kylaq can deliver a peak power and torque output of 115 hp and 178 Nm, respectively.

Skoda Kylaq