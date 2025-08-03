Mahindra BE 6, XEV 9e Pack Two Deliveries Begin, Check Details

Mahindra is actively expanding its product lineup for the Indian market, aligning with its strategy behind the recent launch of mid-spec Pack Two variants for the BE6 and XEV 9e electric SUVs. These new variants, equipped with the larger B79 battery pack, promise enhanced driving range, with claims of over 500 km on a single charge. Now, customers can choose from the 59 kWh and 79 kWh battery packs, depending on their specific utility needs. The brand has now started the delivery procedure of the Mahindra Be6 and XEV 9e Pack Two B79 variants across India.

The Mahindra BE 6 Pack Two B79 is powered by a 79 kWh battery pack and is capable of producing a peak power and torque output of 281 hp and 380 Nm. In comparison, the smaller 59 kWh battery yields 227 hp of power. Also, the larger battery pack option has given it a range boost as it can now run up to 683 km on a single charge. Meanwhile, the 59 kWh battery variant is set to provide a range of just 557 km.

Mahindra BE 6

Talking about the Mahindra XEV 9e, the power and torque figures of the pack two remain unchained from the BE6. However, the XEV 9e's B79 variant claims a range of 656 km on a single charge. Meanwhile, its smaller battery, a 59 kWh battery variant, promises 542 km on a single charge.

Mahindra XEV 9e

The Mahindra BE 6 Pack Two B79 is available at a price tag of Rs 24.25 lakh (ex-showroom). Meanwhile, the Mahindra XEV 9e Pack Two B79 is tagged at Rs 27.29 lakh (ex-showroom). However, customers can also opt for the smaller Pack Two B59 variant as well, available at Rs 22.65 lakh (ex-showroom) for the BE 6 and Rs 25.65 lakh (ex-showroom) for the XEV 9e.