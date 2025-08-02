Honda Amaze, Elevate Introduced With Elite Pack; Here's What It Gets

Honda Cars India has introduced a new "Elite Pack" for the Elevate SUV and the Amaze sedan sold in the Indian market. With this pack, both vehicles' additional features over the standard model on sale. Specifically, it adds a 360-degree camera and seven colour ambient lighting without any additional cost. The brand has brought this offer as part of the 'The Great Honda Fest' campaign.

The Japanese manufacturer is also offering a 360-degree camera on certain variants of the Amaze and the Elevate as an accessory. This feature will be available for an extra cost and will be retrofitted at the dealerships. The third-party equipment will come with a two-year warranty from the supplier, from the date of purchase.

Furthermore, the brand is also offering attractive schemes and benefits for the entire lineup, including the Amaze, Elevate, and City, under the ongoing The Great Honda Fest. Although the details of the schemes have not been specified. It is to be noted that these special offers will be available at all authorised dealerships of the brand across the nation. However, they are valid for a limited time and will vary depending on the model and variant.

Coming back to the Elevate, the SUV competing against models like Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, and other models in the segment is currently sold at a starting price of Rs 11.91 lakh (ex-showroom). Meanwhile, the Amaze competes against models like Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Hyundai Aura, and Tata Tigor. It is currently sold at a starting price of Rs 8.10 lakh (ex-showroom).