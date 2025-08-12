Honda Activa 110, Activa 125, SP125 Anniversary Editions Launched: Pics

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) today proudly announced the launch of 25-year Anniversary Editions of three of the most iconic models - Activa 110, Activa 125, and SP125, celebrating the enduring legacy of Honda's 25 years in India. Since its debut in 2001, the Honda Activa has become a household name and continues to dominate the scooter market, while the SP125 has emerged as one of the most successful motorcycles for Honda in recent times. Bookings for the 25-year Anniversary Editions of Honda Activa 110, Activa 125, and SP125 are now open. They will be available at all HMSI authorized dealerships by the end of August 2025.

Honda SP125 Anniversary Edition

Honda Activa 110, Activa 125, and SP125 Anniversary Edition: Design

The brand claims that the new 25th Anniversary Edition models have been designed to make heads turn with a fresh and distinctive look that adds a premium appeal to their timeless design. The Activa 110 and Activa 125 feature exclusive anniversary graphics on the body panels, sleek black chrome finish at the front, and a 25th Anniversary logo on the front panel - a proud reminder of the scooter's legacy. The alloy wheels come finished in a striking pyrite brown metallic colour.

Honda Activa 125 Anniversary Edition

Further elevating the premium quotient, the seat and inner panels feature a cafe-brown/black finish, depending on the colour variant for Activa 110, while in Activa 125, it is finished in black only. All three 25-year Anniversary Edition models are available only in the DLX variant and in two colour shades - Pearl Siren Blue and Mat Steel Black Metallic, reflecting their sophistication and style.

Just like the Activa family scooters, the SP125's 25-year Anniversary Edition model also gets stylish anniversary graphics on the body panels with updated colour accents, the 25-year Anniversary logo on the fuel tank, and pyrite brown metallic finished alloy wheels. In terms of equipment, all of them get a fully LED headlamp, a 4.2-inch TFT display, and a USB Type-C charging port.

Honda Activa 110 Anniversary Edition

Honda Activa 110, Activa 125, and SP125 Anniversary Edition: Specs

At their heart, the Activa 110 & Activa 125 get a 109.51cc & 123.92cc, single-cylinder PGM-Fi OBD2B compliant engine, respectively. The SP125 is powered by a 123.94cc, single-cylinder PGM-Fi OBD2B-compliant engine. Safety and comfort have always been prioritized as they get a side-stand engine cut-off feature, Honda's Combined Braking System (CBS), and tubeless tyres.

Honda Activa 110, Activa 125, and SP125 Anniversary Edition: Price

Bookings for the new 25-year Anniversary Editions of Honda Activa 110, Activa 125, and SP125 are now open. Customers can book these models either online by logging onto the company website or by visiting the nearest dealership. The prices of the 25-year Anniversary Editions of Honda Activa 110, Activa 125, and SP125 are as follows: